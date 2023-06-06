ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said they took down a major drug operation on Tuesday.

APD’s Central Narcotics Unit was investigating a large-scale drug trafficking organization operating in the metro, which they said has potential ties to a Mexican drug cartel.

Police recovered 15 firearms (some were stolen guns), 45,000 fentanyl pills, a pound of meth, 8 grams of crack, and roughly 45,000 dollars in cash. They also seized two vehicles.

Photo courtesy of Albuquerque Police

Photo courtesy of Albuquerque Police

Photo courtesy of Albuquerque Police



“Today’s bust is the result of many hours of investigation and partnerships between APD’s narcotics detectives and our partners from the DEA, DEA Task Force members, our Electronic Support Unit, and the Gun Violence Reduction Unit,” APD Chief Harold Medina said. “We also had support from Sandoval County’s K-9 Unit. This was an amazing team effort that helps us keep the pressure on the criminals who are driving drug trafficking and gun violence in the Metro area.”

Raymond Vargas and Gary Merino-Ramirez were arrested in connection to the seizure.

Ashley Lucas and Oscar Maytorena-Barrera were also arrested.