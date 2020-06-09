Albuquerque driver leads police on wild chase before crashing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A driver blowing through stop signs and red lights led Albuquerque officers on a wild chase through the southeast part of town. The ordeal in early March started as a traffic stop for not using a turn signal.
Officers say 20-year-old Victor Daney led cruisers and air control through the area at a high speed with no headlights, blowing through a red light at Zuni and Louisiana, then down Copper and Lomas. They say he eventually wrecked along Carlisle before running away.
“Crawl out now, crawl out before I shoot you,” an Albuquerque Police Department officer is heard saying over bodycam footage. “Get down. Get down, crawl out now.”
Eventually, police say Daney jumped the fence of a nearby home, climbing on the roof of a shed. A minute or so later, he follows officers’ commands and comes back down, before he’s placed in handcuffs.
Officer: “What’s wrong with you?”
Daney: “I’m sorry, I’m sorry, okay, officer?”
On top of the shed, police find a loaded, stolen handgun. Around the corner inside the car, originally reported stolen, they find a trunk filled with cigarettes, a cash drawer and a large bag.
Officer: “How many stop signs do you think you ran? A lot, right?”
Daney: “Yes, sir.”
Officer: “How many do you know how many red lights you ran? If you had to guess, how many?”
Daney: “Probably 10.”
According to a criminal complaint, officers ask Daney why he fled from police. He tells them he did not want to go to jail.
Officer: “You understand you’re under arrest for aggravated fleeing the scene of a crime?”
Daney: “Is that a felony, sir?”
Officer: “Yeah, it’s a felony.”
Daney is charged with multiple felonies including aggravated fleeing an officer and receiving a stolen vehicle and stolen firearm. He was indicted by a grand jury in March and is expected to head to trial in October 2020.