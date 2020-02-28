Albuquerque driver flees DWI checkpoint, leads officers on wild chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A DWI checkpoint quickly turned violent when one driver decided he didn’t want to go through it. New Mexico State Police Officers say he took officers on a wild chase through Albuquerque, losing tires, taking out a light pole and causing a smokey crash.

Earlier this month, NMSP set up a basic DWI checkpoint on Alameda near the Rio Grande. They say 21-year-old Adam Graham didn’t want to stop and takes off in his Dodge Charger.

Officers threw spike strips but they didn’t work. Those in patrol cars chased him and the pursuit reached 119 miles an hour. Graham lost a tire flying east down Alameda, but it doesn’t stop him from getting on I-25 and eventually merging onto I-40.

Police say he finally exited at Carlisle where he lost another tire and while driving only on rims, he wasn’t able to navigate a right turn and crossed the median on Carlisle, taking out another car and a light pole.

However, it doesn’t stop there. Police say Graham jumped out and took off running, but it didn’t take long for an officer to catch up. Graham was placed in cuffs and the officer brings him over to where the crash happened, letting him know he’s under arrest for DWI.

“You reek of it. You’ve been driving. The fact that you avoided a checkpoint,” said the officer. “You could’ve killed yourself. All of the people that we passed.”

There were two passengers in Graham’s vehicle at the time of the crash. One was picked up by a family friend while another was transported to a local hospital with back pain. Graham was taken to jail but court records show he was released a day later.

Graham faces five charges including DWI and resisting an officer. He also faces felony battery on an officer after police say he kicked an officer when they were putting him into the back of a patrol car. He’s scheduled to be in court in April.