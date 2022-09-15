ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convicted killer is headed back to prison after violating just about every rule of his parole. Robert Bosanko was originally sentenced to 15 years in prison for the 2016 crash that killed Michael Nwora. Bosanko was high on LSD and driving more than 90 miles per hour when he through the red light at Coors and Montano.

Ten years of the original 15 were suspended as long as Bosanko kept his clean. Since his release in 2021, his parole officer says he does not stay in touch, has not attended addiction treatment or counseling, and more. His roommate says he also went on a destructive rampage in their home. This week, a judge sent Bosanko back to prison to serve another year.