Albuquerque driver charged with felony assault in truck-ramming incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque driver is facing charges for what he told police was road rage. It all started with a parking spot.”This is, I guess, a classic case of road rage,” David Swindle told police.

It happened back in February in a shopping center near Coors and Montano. A man says he pulled his Dodge Ram into a spot his wife was saving for him, right next to her own car, and that’s when he was 69-year-old Swindle lost it.

“He was coming at me so I just elbowed him in the head,” the man told police. He says the two argued and he thought the confrontation was over, but Swindle came back for more.

“I heard his tires squealing and I looked up and he’s like 30-40 miles an hour and at the last second, me and my wife just run out of the way,” the man told police.

Swindle tells police he doesn’t remember what happened — just that he was angry. When initially asked by the first officer on scene, what’s going on, Swindle told him he lost control. A witness in a nearby business says she saw the whole thing.

Witness: “They were standing where that truck is now.”

Officer: “Yeah, I know.”

Witness: “He aimed for them.”

Officer: “He’s going to go to jail for aggravated assault.”

Witness: “Okay, good.”

Swindle’s pickup truck wasn’t much of a match for the victim’s Dodge, but the impact was enough to push the Dodge into his wife’s SUV. The crash caused thousands of dollars in damage.

“He would’ve been dead though, I’ll tell you that,” one officer told another first responder at the scene. “He got out of the way just in time.”

Firefighters take Swindle to the hospital because the crash caused his truck’s airbag to deploy and left him with a bloody face. Not long after, he was cuffed and heading off to jail.

Swindle faces two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one felony criminal damage to property. He’s scheduled to be in court on June 3.