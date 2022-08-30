ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque doctor who blew by police going 116 miles an hour in his Porsche has pled guilty to DWI. State police say, Dr. Terry Hansen, a back and spine specialist, flew by them on I-25 in December. Officers say they smelled alcohol on him, and he didn’t do well on a field sobriety test.

Hansen plead guilty to DWI on Tuesday. He will serve six months of supervised probation. This is his first offense. He was charged with speeding more than 36 miles per hour over the legal limit. That was dropped with the plea deal.