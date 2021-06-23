Albuquerque detectives arrest suspect accused of shooting man, leaving body in road

APD is at the scene of a homicide in northwest Albuquerque near Western Trail and Unser Blvd. on June 16, 2021. (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting a man and leaving his body in the road on Albuquerque’s west side. Albuquerque Police Department homicide detectives arrested 22-year-old Estevan Paiz late Tuesday and have charged him with the murder of Emilio C de Baca.

APD reports that Paiz is accused of shooting C de Baca and leaving his body in the road at Western Trail west of Unser Blvd last week. Authorities state in a press release that a witness saw the suspect, later identified as Paiz, driving at a high rate of speed on June 16 along Western Trail.

Police state that Paiz reportedly made a U-turn in the median and stopped in the road. The witness then said Paiz allegedly exited the vehicle and started tugging at something from the passenger side of the vehicle.

Police say the witness then saw a body in the roadway and reportedly saw Paiz drive away. Detectives later identified the suspect as Paiz and following additional investigation, located the car Paiz was driving and the gun that is believed to be the murder weapon.

Paiz was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Wednesday morning and has been charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.