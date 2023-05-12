ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It only took two months for a robber to target a new dessert shop. The video gives a clear view of what he looks like.

Xandria Pattin, the manager of Suga Suga on Albuquerque’s west side, said she’s been watching her back more while at work. On Wednesday, Pattin said a robber came into the shop and demanded an employee to give him money from the cash register.

“She went to the drawer and as she’s taking the money out, he’s just cussing at her telling her to hurry up. She was very frightened. I hope it doesn’t happen again because it was scary and for her to have to deal with that, I feel really bad,” said Pattin.

She added the robber originally tried getting in through the side door, but that door is always locked. When he came through the front door, she mentioned the employee greeted him nicely, only to realize something was wrong.

Pattin said, “He had his hands in his pockets. The whole time he was in there. I kind of just concluded that he might have maybe had something in his pockets. He didn’t pull anything or say anything about weapons.”

Surveillance footage shows the employee giving the robber the money and the suspect getting away. The new business, which opened 2 months ago, seems to only be his latest target.

According to Pattin, police arrived on the scene quickly and said they were aware of the man because he’s robbed other local businesses. “It just affects us badly because we are a small business. When people do stuff like that it’s hard for us to stay in business,” said Pattin.

Pattin said the description of the robber is 5 foot 10 and that he has a Zia symbol tattoo on his neck. The owner said the robber got away with about $300. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, their robbery unit is investigating the incident.