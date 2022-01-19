Albuquerque dentist takes plea deal in tax fraud case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque dentist who is facing felony charges for tax fraud has accepted a plea deal. The state’s Insurance Oversight Agency started investigating William Gardner in 2017.
He is accused of submitting falsified x-rays to insurance carriers, billing them for unnecessary procedures. Gardner’s license was taken away.
New court documents show he has taken a plea deal in the case, but the terms of the deal have not yet been made public.