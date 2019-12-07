Live Now
Albuquerque dentist charged with felony loses license

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque dentist facing felony charges, has had his license revoked.

The state’s insurance oversight agency started investigating William Gardner earlier this year when they got a tip he was submitting falsified x-rays to insurance carriers to justify unnecessary procedures. The state’s regulation and licensing board did its own review and found “substantial evidence,” of allegations.

Gardner has to turn in his license by next month.

“They are giving him sufficient time to refer his patients to licensed dentists to ensure uninterrupted dental care for those patients,” said Priscilla Garcia of the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Board.

Gardner will also have to pay more than $4,000 to cover the board’s disciplinary proceedings against him.

