ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man, Maron Gilmore, is behind bars after being accused of child abuse on his two-month old child.

According to a criminal complaint, the child was first hospitalized for seizures back in December. Investigators say medical personnel later found a bruise on the right hip, retinal hemorrhages in both eyes and a brain bleed, indicating he was likely shaken. When questioned, Gilmore told deputies the baby had RSV and had some difficulty breathing. Gilmore later told deputies while home alone with the baby, he got scared and was trying to get his attention by tapping on his leg and eventually started shaking the baby until he cried. Charges were not filed until Thursday.

KRQE reached out to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office on why it took so long to file the charges. A spokesperson for BCSO said the case was intended to be forwarded to the District Attorney’s office for review, but they learned CYFD had returned the child to the father. BCSO says they issued an arrest warrant to ensure no further abuse could occur. KRQE also reached out to CYFD, but have not heard back.