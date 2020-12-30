Albuquerque Crime Stoppers seeks whereabouts of man wanted for drug possession

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help locating 33-year-old Kameron Pennell. According to a release, Pennell is wanted for possession of a controlled substance. It also states that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Pennell has a lengthy criminal history that includes charges of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, possession or transferring stolen motor vehicles, possession of burglary tools, abuse of a child, robbery, and aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer. Crime Stoppers asks that if you have any information on his whereabouts, call them at 55-843-STOP. The public can submit anonymous tips at P3tips.com/531.

