Albuquerque Crime Stoppers seeking information in January homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metropolitan Crime Stoppers is asking the public for information regarding the homicide of 34-year-old Thomas Gonzales. Crime Stoppers reports that on January 5, 2020, Gonzales was shot multiple times as he was approaching his residence in the area of Zuni Rd. and Wyoming Blvd.

Witnesses reported seeing a four-door vehicle with dark tinted windows that had at least two Hispanic male adults inside. Witnesses stated that Gonzales had a verbal exchange with the driver of the vehicle before shots were fired at him by someone inside the vehicle.

That vehicle then reportedly sped away. Thomas died as a result of his gunshot wounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.

