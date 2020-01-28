Albuquerque Crime Stoppers searches for suspect in store theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metropolitan Crime Stoppers is asking the public for information regarding a theft from a northeast retailer. On Thursday, January 23, a male was captured on surveillance entering the Sportsman’s Warehouse on Renaissance Boulevard in Albuquerque.

According to Crimestoppers, the man took a metal detector from the shelf, removed it from its packaging and put it down the front of his pants. The man then exits the store without paying and leaves the scene on a bicycle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be made online at P3tips.com.