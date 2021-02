ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Crime Stoppers need your help to find a man who robbed hardware stores while armed with a gun. Crime Stoppers says the man stole items from multiple Home Depots and Lowe’s.

Crime Stoppers says the man has several tattoos on his hands and neck. The man has been seen leaving in a truck which has been seen with and without a camper shell. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers 505-843-STOP. The public can also submit anonymous tips at P3tips.com/531.