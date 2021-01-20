Albuquerque Crime Stoppers search for repeat shoplifting suspects

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shoplifting suspects | Image courtesy of Albuquerque Crime Stoppers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Crime Stoppers need your help to find a man and woman behind a string of armed shopliftings. They say the two stole items from a Home Depot, Albertsons and Ross last November and December.

Image courtesy of Albuquerque Crime Stoppers

On several occasions, the man flashed a gun and hit employees with it. They’ve been seen leaving in a tan or bronze Lincoln or Mercury Sedan with the rear passenger window possibly covered in plastic. APD says if you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or anonymous tips can also be submitted at P3tips.com/531.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES