Albuquerque Crime Stoppers search for repeat shoplifting suspects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Crime Stoppers need your help to find a man and woman behind a string of armed shopliftings. They say the two stole items from a Home Depot, Albertsons and Ross last November and December.

Image courtesy of Albuquerque Crime Stoppers

On several occasions, the man flashed a gun and hit employees with it. They’ve been seen leaving in a tan or bronze Lincoln or Mercury Sedan with the rear passenger window possibly covered in plastic. APD says if you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or anonymous tips can also be submitted at P3tips.com/531.