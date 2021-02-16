Albuquerque Crime Stoppers search for car break-in suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Crime Stoppers is looking for a man who broke into two vehicles last month. Crime Stoppers says on January 30 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., a man driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu, broke the driver’s side window to a Red Tesla parked at LBJ Middle School.

They say the man is either African American or Hispanic in his early 20’s, he was wearing a black Nike puffy jacket, black Nike sweatpants, and white/blue/black Nike Air Jordans. Crime Stoppers says the suspect also broke into a black Ford Edge in the same area.

Crime Stoppers says if you know who this man is or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at P3tips.com/531.

