Albuquerque Crime Stoppers looks for leads after rifles stolen from shed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Metropolitan Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help after rifles and other items were stolen from a shed located on a business’s property. Crime Stoppers reports that on June 23, 2020, an unknown individual broke into a shed that was on the property of a local business in the area of Candelaria Rd. and 4th Street.

Authorities say 10 M1 Garand rifles were taken in addition to several other items. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or submit an anonymous tip at P3tips.com.

Latest News: