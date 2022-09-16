ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Susan and William Harris, the Albuquerque couple who stole millions from veterans and people with disabilities, must give up their house. The two are serving federal prison time for stealing at least $1M from their nonprofit, Ayudando Guardians, and using that time to fund a lavish lifestyle.

KRQE News 13 has learned the federal government has reached a legal settlement between the Harris’ and two lien holders, PNC National Bank and New Mexico Bank and Trust. According to those court records, the federal government will seize control of the couple’s Tanoan home and has six months to sell it. From there, PNC will be paid more than $450,000 plus interest while New Mexico Bank and Trust will get more than $58,000 plus interest.