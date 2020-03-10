Albuquerque couple charged with murder

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An Albuquerque couple is accused of holding a man captive in a motel bathtub for days, beating him repeatedly, before murdering him.

Adrianne Cellicion and her boyfriend, Glen Lonkesion are both facing first-degree murder charges for the death of Kale Holten in Gallup in July of 2018. According to court documents, Cellicion claims Holten raped her, so she and Lonkesion set up a ruse promising to sell Holten meth.

Instead, investigators say they attacked him, tied him up and put him in the bathtub at the Days Inn where they lived. They say, the two beat him repeatedly for at least two days, before Cellicion says she sat on his head and he died.

Two other people, Jame Vinareff and Benson Joe are accused of helping with the crime and disposing of the body in a dumpster. Cellicion and Lonkesion are also charged with child abuse since police say of Cellicion’s daughters witnessed what they were doing to Holten.

