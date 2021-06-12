Albuquerque couple charged with federal firearms violations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Justice announced in a press release Friday two people from Albuquerque are facing federal firearms violations. David “Flaco” Chavez, 43, and Ednamay De la Rosa, 38, have been charged with being felons in possession of firearms and ammunition. Chavez is currently in custody pending a trial and De La Rosa is in custody until her detention hearing scheduled for Monday.

A criminal complaint states FBI agents with the Albuquerque Violent Crime Gang Task Force, along with BCSO detectives and APD officers, executed federal search warrants on June 2 at Chavez and De La Rosa’s residences. Officials say ammunition was found at Chavez’s home. The complaint states the search of De La Rosa’s home turned up four firearms and various types of ammunition as well as a suppressor and a 50-round drum magazine.

Officials say at the time of the searches, Chavez was serving a term of supervised release for a 2014 conviction for possession with intent to distribute heroin and having a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. De La Rosa also has a prior felony conviction for possession with intent to sell heroin. If convicted on the firearms and ammunition charges, Chavez and De La Rosa face up to 10 years in prison.