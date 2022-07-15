ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple accused in a string of shopliftings was pulled over by Bernalillo County deputies. A new video shows they both immediately know they are going to jail.

Marvin Alderete and his wife Ashley Roybal are accused of stealing roughly $20,000 of merchandise from about 28 stores. They were pulled over by deputies in a car that belonged to a relative.

In one case, Aderate is accused of pointing a gun at an employee as they made their escape. In another, he’s accused of beating up a store employee. After being pulled over, Alderete, realizing he’s going to jail, came clean to deputies about his multiple theft attempts.

He also admits to deputies he was doing drugs hours earlier. Both face several charges of shoplifting and robbery.