Albuquerque couple accused in series of robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - An Albuquerque couple is facing federal charges for a string of robberies.

Over the last couple of months, agents say Willie Vaughn has been the getaway driver for his girlfriend, Bernadine Real.

Real is accused of holding up businesses including Kohls and Subway. Detectives arrested Real after identifying her in surveillance video.

They say Vaughn admitted to driving her around, but says he thought he wasn't doing anything wrong because he wasn't robbing the business himself.