ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – James Bradley is accused of killing a woman for her social security money. Now, investigators believe his wife, Beverly, helped him cover it up.

Peggy Meyer’s remains were spotted by a rancher south of Madrid, in New Mexico, by a rancher back in March 2020. The couple Meyer lived with, James and Beverly, is facing charges related to her death. Beverly told investigators James beat Meyer to death with a golf club over her social security money. Investigators say Beverly helped James dispose of the body.

James is facing a first degree murder charge. Beverly is charged with tampering with evidence.