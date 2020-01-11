Albuquerque coffee shop robbed for second time in less than a month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner of an Albuquerque coffee shop was alerted to her business being broken into just before 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Elizabeth Robertson, owner of Napoli Coffee on Menaul, arrived at work on January 9 and found a broken window and about $9 stolen. She says this is the second time the store has been burglarized in three weeks.

Even though the robbers’ plan of attack was almost identical in both instances, Robertson doesn’t believe the crimes are related. Between the two robberies, the thieves only got away with around $20.

Robertson says she has no plans of changing locations. “Thankfully I have an amazing landlord, and every time something happens, he is incredibly supportive,” she said.

In addition to the repairs to the windows, Robertson says more security cameras will be installed and bars will be put on the windows. She expects the window to be repaired by the start of next week.

Napoli Coffee was also robbed in December of 2018.