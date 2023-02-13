ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of people wanted for violent crimes are now in custody after a federal operation in 10 cities across the U.S., including Albuquerque. As part of Operation North Star, the U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis says federal officers went to the 10 cities in the U.S. with the highest murder rates, which includes Albuquerque, Kansas City, and Oakland.

They worked with state and local law enforcement to arrest more than 800 people wanted for serious violent crimes. Davis says they wanted to target specific people to avoid over-policing people who simply live in high-crime areas.

“So by targeting those small number of people, then you can basically have an impact on crime and violence without the collateral damage of losing trust or legitimacy in the community,” Davis says. The Marshals Service says they also seized more than 180 firearms and confiscated hundreds of pounds of drugs.