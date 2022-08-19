ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The owner of My CBD on San Pedro near Paseo after her store was broken into once again. Hunter Kelly says a man broke in early Friday morning through the back door. They say he shut the breakers off so the alarm didn’t go off when he broke in but they still caught him on camera. They say he took an estimated $15,000 worth of products and money from the register.

Kelly says her shop has been broken into three times and she’s fed up. “It’s sad, it’s upsetting but it doesn’t really surprise anybody anymore. It’s tough to say but we’re completely used to it,” said Kelly, owner. They plan to file a police report. The shop was able to open Friday.