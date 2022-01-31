ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local catering business is beginning to recoup after thieves stole all of their equipment. Isabel Greenwood started Izzy’s Creation’s Native Eats and Treats, which specialized in native dishes ten years ago on the Navajo Nation in Arizona.

She brought it to Albuquerque about ten months ago, but in December thieves stole her trailer with all of her cooking equipment inside. Greenwood recently started an Amazon wishlist to build back her business. “One day we were just surprised because a lot of those items were purchased by really good people. I thought there were a lot of bad individuals here in the city, but I’m just so overwhelmed to see all of the goodness. People helping and believing in us,” said Greenwood.

Sunday afternoon, Greenwood hosted a fundraiser selling plates to raise money to get back on her feet. Friends have started a GoFundMe for Greenwood