Albuquerque carjacker sentenced to prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is headed to prison for a carjacking and wild chase with police.

Donovan Young was 21 years old last November when he held up a man with an A-K style rifle at the Smith’s at Yale and Coal. He ended up leading police on a high-speed chase through residential neighborhoods, even people’s back yards before he crashed in the South Valley.

Thursday, Young pleaded guilty on federal carjacking and gun charges. He faces a mandatory seven years behind bars with the possibility of life in prison.