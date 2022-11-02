ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A federal judge has sentenced Gael Rodriguez, a Mexican national, to four years and nine months in prison for carjacking. In January, Rodriguez was arrested for allegedly carjacking an elderly woman from Albuquerque.

According to the criminal complaint written by an Albuquerque Police Department officer, Rodriguez approached the woman in northwest Albuquerque and asked for a cigarette. When the woman replied that she didn’t have a cigarette, Rodriguez then told the woman to give him her purse and keys and allegedly swung a knife at the woman and cut her hand.

Corrales Police later retrieved the stolen pickup truck after Rodriguez caused a crash. Rodriguez was taken into custody and eventually pled guilty to charges.

Now, a federal judge has sentenced 20-year-old Rodriguez to four years and nine months in prison. He must also attend a 500-hour drug program.

After release from prison, Rodriguez is subject to three years of supervised release. He will also be deported back to Mexico, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.