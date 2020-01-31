Albuquerque business owner accused of trafficking drugs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local barber supply shop owner is accused of trafficking drugs out of his business. Officers confronted Malcolm Cooper on Tuesday at Barber’s Haven on Menaul near Louisiana.

They went there after FedEx turned over a package containing more than a pound of pot bound for that address. Officers say they ended up finding more marijuana, as well as cocaine and heroin, and a large amount of cash.

They say they also found a gun, which Cooper, who is a convicted felon, is not supposed to have. Because of that gun, prosecutors are calling Cooper dangerous, and are pushing to keep him in jail until trial.

