Albuquerque bowling alley burglarized

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owners of an Albuquerque bowling alley are hoping someone recognized a man who broke into their building. Skidmore’s Holiday Bowl on Lomas and Louisiana was broken into and burglarized. A surveillance video shows the man casually wandering around the place and take his time gathering up tools and equipment.

According to a news release, the owners, Gary and Eve Skidmore, say they’ve faced a tough year as the pandemic has forced them to be closed. The two are planning on opening their outdoor patio Thursday, Jan. 21. If you know anything about this incident, call the police.

