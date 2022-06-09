ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local beauty supply shop owner is now facing federal drug charges following an undercover drug operation netting thousands of fentanyl pills. APD says Juan Ramon Luevano was arrested Tuesday after DEA and other drug task force officers set up a drug buy in northeast Albuquerque.

According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court, on May 31, 2022, Luevano first met with an undercover agent at Wildflower Park off San Mateo, north of Alameda. During that meet up, a criminal complaint states that Luevano sold approximately 4,000 fentanyl pills to the undercover agent for roughly $11,600.

After the initial purchase, investigators say Luevano agreed to sell more fentanyl pills to the undercover agent. Within about ten minutes, investigators say Luevano sold another 50 pills to the undercover agent for $300 in the parking lot of a Burger King on Alameda Boulevard. The arrest affidavit states the pills tested positive for fentanyl.

Investigators set up another buy on Tuesday, June 7, in the same northeast Albuquerque Burger King parking lot, where Luevano was arrested. According to federal court documents, authorities found bags containing fentanyl pills and a loaded AR-style rifle. Agents later searched Luevano’s home nearby, seizing cash and more pills that tested positive for fentanyl. The federal criminal complaint indicates Luevano’s home is “located approximately 300 yards from La Cueva High School.”

According to a press release from Albuquerque Police, agents seized approximately 7,000 fentanyl pills in total, along with $20,000 in cash, 10 pounds of cannabis, some amount of heroin, handgun parts and ammunition. Luevano is facing three federal charges including drug distribution, drug possession and firearm charges.

In a press release, APD says Juan Ramon Luevano owns the Chenelle’s Beauty Supply shop on Coors Boulevard, south of Bridge. According to online records from the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office, that business is registered to another person with the “Luevano” last name at an Albuquerque address that federal agents claim is Juan Ramon Luevano’s address.