Albuquerque balloon shop camera catches thieves breaking in

Not even the happiest shop in Albuquerque is immune to thieves. A balloon supply store is the latest victim of Albuquerque’s immense crime problem.

“Balloons are just something we found to bring people joy and we also just found that it’s something we’re kind of good at,” says Jennifer Olson.

Combining her passion with something that brings people happiness is why Jennifer Olson and her husband opened “On the Rise” balloon shop on Eubank near Constitution, two years ago. “Up until yesterday, I had this thing where I didn’t want to live in fear all the time and I wanted to trust my community,” says Olson.

Early Saturday morning, Olson noticed the lock on her shop’s front door was missing. She immediately checked the security camera and saw this. “Two individuals just walked right in and kind of helped themselves to some things. They looked around, opened up drawers, kind of just really tried to find anything of value,” says Olson.

One of them even took a stuffed animal from the center display, but that wasn’t all. “A letter opener. I know it doesn’t seem to be very important. I’m sure it was something they didn’t even want. They took it because it had some change in the thing. If it would just show up one day that would be miraculous,” she says.

It belonged to her father.

The only positive, Olson says, is that the pair didn’t leave a mess. “I’m hurt. I’m sad. I’m a native, born and raised here. To see our city have to deal with these things, I feel like people are going to be discouraged from being entrepreneurs,” she says.

It may be the first time her shop has been broken into, but Olson knows this is a bigger issue, and it’s left her wondering. “The things we probably should’ve done to begin with, bumping up our security, what not. But also figure out how can we help? How can we help Albuquerque with the crime problem?” she says.

The two people in the video took everything from electronics to money. Olson says she’s going to be spending the next few weeks trying to rebuild what she lost.

Olson filed a police report and says the owner of the strip mall plans on adding more security around the area.