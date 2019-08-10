Albuquerque bakery robbed at gunpoint by suspect in disguise

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows an armed robbery unfolding at a high-end shopping center in Albuquerque, and there are some questions about who was behind it.

“I thought surely this must be a joke. A stupid joke at that, but I couldn’t, it didn’t feel real. It didn’t seem like that’s anything anyone would ever do to us,” said Megan Samora, an employee at Nothing Bundt Cakes.

In surveillance video, you see the suspect get out of a purple Infinity sedan and walk into the store around 1:20 p.m on Wednesday.

Samora says looking back at the video, they saw the car driving around since the store opened, but the driver didn’t get out until walking into the store. The hold-up only lasted about 45 seconds, and the suspect only got away with $120.

“I was pretty terrified, to be honest with you. I thought if I died here, what a sad way to go, for a burglar to come over and steal barely any money,” said Samora.

Samora says the suspect was wearing a beanie, sunglasses and a very obvious fake beard. However, she’s not sure if the person behind the disguise is a man or a woman because the suspect’s voice was so deep.

“I think it might have been a female trying to disguise her voice, but it was very confusing. In the moment I thought it was a man, but in the security footage they definitely have the build of a woman,” said Samora.

Samora says Albuquerque Police told her the description and MO matches other crimes they are investigating. KRQE News 13 called APD to get more information about the case, but did not hear back.

If you have any information about the robbery, contact police.