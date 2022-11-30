ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are searching for answers. In order to get more information, Crimestoppers is offering a reward for tips in a January murder in Albuquerque.

They said a man driving either a purple or blue Ford Escape left a body in an alleyway near the VA hospital. The vehicle reportedly had peeling paint on the hood and above the windshield.

There is a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information should call 843-STOP or leave a tip on the Crimestoppers website.