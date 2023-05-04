ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Serial ATM burglar, 26-year-old Ryan Chavez, pleaded guilty to more than a dozen charges Wednesday. Those charges include non-residential burglary, criminal damage to property and aggravated batter on a police officer.

After multiple crimes between August 2021 and February 2022, Chavez was facing about 28 years in prison. Under the plea agreement, he was sentenced to 14.

According to a criminal complaint, last year detectives started noticing a pattern of stolen vehicles and ATM’s being burglarized with cars ramming into them. Video shows Chavez and another man trying to steal money from an ATM with a saw, cutting torch and eventually ramming the machine with a truck. The pair never got any money from the ATM, but did cause more than $20,000 in damages. Police were able to time him to a number of incidents and stolen vehicles. Under the plea deal, Chavez will serve 14 year behind bars.