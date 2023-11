ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who left his wallet behind at the scene of a robbery will spend nine years in federal prison. Deven Nieto pled guilty to charges linked to two armed robberies in Albuquerque two years ago including one at a Twisters on Coors near St. Joseph’s where he dropped his wallet before taking off.

Investigators said Nieto and an accomplice were extremely aggressive with the fast food workers they targeted.