Albuquerque 2021 homicides being reclassified

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has now dipped below the yearly homicide record. This comes after the Albuquerque Police Department reported one of the murders it was investigating is now being considered as self-defense.

Albuquerque police say last month, a man later identified as Richard Casillo broke into an apartment near Katherine and San Pedro armed with a gum. Police say the resident shot and killed Casillo.

In 2019, APD reported a record-breaking 80 homicides in the city. 2020 was the second-highest, ending the year with 77. APD is now investigating 28 murders. Of those cases, as many as seven have not yet been ruled homicides and could be reclassified.

