Alamogordo woman indicted for murder in 2017 homicide

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — An Alamogordo woman has been indicted for murder in the 2017 death of a man whose body was found in a Mesilla ditch. The Third Judicial District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday a grand jury in Dona Ana County indicted Bryanna Terry with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. She is also facing one count each of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Prosecutors say Dona Ana County Sheriff’s detectives found more evidence through new technology. It was not immediately clear if Terry had an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Terry and her boyfriend, Justin Bullock, are both accused of killing 18-year-old Dakota Lunceford. Lunceford’s body was found in August 2017 by a farmer. His death was ruled a homicide. A medical investigator reported signs of blunt force trauma to his head.

At the time of his death, authorities said Lunceford had relatives in Alamogordo and that he was last seen alive there about a week earlier.

Police initially arrested Terry and Bullock for tampering with evidence related to Lunceford’s death. They allegedly lied to police that their cellphones were broken to avoid having their devices seized. A trial date is yet to be determined.