ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamogordo Police Department is searching for the suspects who broke into the zoo and stole a golf cart. Police believe the three broke into the zoo and committed the theft on August 28. One of them can be seen jumping a fence into the duck pond. No damage was done at the zoo.

However, officers first responded at around 4:20, to the railroad tracks near the Alameda Park Zoo. They say a train hit the abandoned golf cart. Police say they have persons of interest. No word on what charges they may face.