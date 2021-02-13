Alamogordo Police looking for man charged with arson, murder

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamogordo Police Department is looking for a man in connection to a structure fire on the 1400 block of Gray Street. After extinguishing the fire, firefighters found a 57-year-old man dead inside the building.

After an investigation, authorities determined the fire was set on purpose. Police say Guillermo Martinez is wanted for first-degree murder, arson, and two counts of tampering with evidence.

Police say Martinez should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If you know the whereabouts of Martinez, you are asked to call 575-439-4300.