ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamogordo Police Department is searching for information regarding the death of a teen on July 2. Police say around 6 a.m. officers responded to the 2000 block of Dewey Lane in reference to a person down.

Officials say when officers arrived they found a male who was dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Augustine A. Moreno. Police are asking anyone with information to call Alamogordo Police at (575) 439-4300.