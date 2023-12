ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamogordo Police Department arrested 23-year-old Christian Luzano following a road rage investigation. Officers were sent out after reports of gunshots just before 5:45 p.m. on October 27 to the area of Lavelle Rd. and Black St.

Police said Luzano shot at the victim. They said it appeared to be a road rage incident and that Luzano chased the victim. Luzano was charged with shooting at or from a motor vehicle, aggravated battery, and tampering with evidence.