ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamogordo Police Department arrested 32-year-old Zachary Swafford after they said he was driving drunk and hit a person killing them. An officer found a 56-year-old who died early in the morning on September 23.

Investigators said Swafford was driving drunk and fled the scene. He’s been charged with homicide by vehicle.