ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have identified the suspect shot by police in Alamogordo. They say just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Alamogordo police were called to an area near Ridgecrest Drive after reports of a man walking around with a gun.

Officers say it was 26-year-old Dominic Cruz De La O and that he had outstanding felony warrants. They say De La O tried to flee and after a pursuit, officers tried to use a taser on him. It was unsuccessful and a short time later, they say he pulled a gun.

At least one officer fired on De La O who was struck. He’s currently in an El Paso Hospital. His condition hasn’t been released.