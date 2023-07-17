ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Alamogordo’s mayor has expressed outrage over the recent death of Officer Anthony Ferguson, who was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday, July 15. The mayor says the gunman, 26-year-old Dominic De La O, shouldn’t have been on the streets in the first place.

“This entire incident occurred because a dangerous man, who we know had been previously accused of breaking the law, decided that preserving his freedom was worth more than the life of a person who we tasked with protecting and defending the freedoms of our law-abiding citizens,” said Susan Payne, the mayor of Alamogordo.

The recent shooting was the second time this year De La O was shot and wounded by Alamogordo police. New Mexico State Police say Alamogordo officers had another negative encounter with De La O back in January. When police approached De La O for outstanding warrants for DWI and prior aggravated fleeing, he led them on a chase and eventually pulled out a gun. During that interaction, an officer shot and wounded De La O.

In May, prosecutors fought to keep him locked up until trial, arguing that he was a flight risk. At that time, the judge released him. De La O didn’t get out right away since he was still being detained for violating his conditions of release in a different case. However, to the objection of prosecutors, a judge let him out to seek mental health treatment in June.

Prosecutors filed another motion to review De La O’s release for the January police shooting last week, saying he failed to check into pretrial services. That came just three days before state police say De La O shot Officer Ferguson.

Mayor Payne called on state leaders to address bail reform laws following the loss of Officer Ferguson. “We, as law-abiding citizens, have the right to the same protections as those that are afforded to those who purposefully choose to break the law,” she said.