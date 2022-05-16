ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Forty-one-year-old James Scharmack will spend the rest of his life behind bars for sexually abusing two children. He was found guilty of 15 counts of sexual penetration and five counts of sexual contact with a child under the age of 13.

The crimes happened between 2017 and 2018 in Alamogordo. The victims, who were siblings, told their mother what happened through a note. Scharmack was found guilty last month. Monday he was sentenced to 345 years.