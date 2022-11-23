ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Alamogordo man will serve a nine-year prison sentence for killing an 18-year-old in a drug deal gone wrong. Justin Bullock pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the death of Dakota Lunceford.

Deputies found Lunceford’s body in a ditch canal in Mesilla, south of Las Cruces in August 2017. Bullock and Bryanna Terry were initially charged with evidence tampering.

But prosecutors say pings from cell phone towers later connected the two with Lunceofrd’s death.