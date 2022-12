ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Alamogordo man is accused of sex trafficking at least four children, starting in 2018. Federal prosecutors say 45-year-old Alfonso Salcido Herrera Jr. enticed the minors with gifts like vape pens, alcohol, sex toys, and trips – then coerced them into sex.

All of the alleged victims were between the ages of nine and 13. Prosecutors say he also transported the children back and forth from Texas. If convicted, Salcido Herrera faces between 15 years and life behind bars.